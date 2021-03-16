Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rafael Peralta Shoots 5-inch Gun [Image 1 of 3]

    Rafael Peralta Shoots 5-inch Gun

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    210316-N-UM706-1173 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 00:16
    Photo ID: 6559435
    VIRIN: 210316-N-UM706-1173
    Resolution: 3876x2584
    Size: 715.3 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta Shoots 5-inch Gun [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rafael Peralta Shoots 5-inch Gun
    Rafael Peralta Flight Ops
    Ashland Sailor Shoots M9 Pistol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS Ashland
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT