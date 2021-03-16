210316-N-UM706-1173 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 00:16
|Photo ID:
|6559435
|VIRIN:
|210316-N-UM706-1173
|Resolution:
|3876x2584
|Size:
|715.3 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rafael Peralta Shoots 5-inch Gun [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
