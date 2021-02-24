Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th ATKS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    17th ATKS Change of Command

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rosado 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Christopher, outgoing 17th Attack Squadron commander, relinquishes his command with a salute to Col. Christopher, 732nd Operations Group commander, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 24, 2021. A change of command ceremony is held to represent a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 19:24
    Photo ID: 6559239
    VIRIN: 210224-F-HP405-1121
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th ATKS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    432 WG
    432 AEW
    732 OG
    17 ATKS

