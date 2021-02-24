Lt. Col. Christopher, outgoing 17th Attack Squadron commander, relinquishes his command with a salute to Col. Christopher, 732nd Operations Group commander, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 24, 2021. A change of command ceremony is held to represent a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 19:24 Photo ID: 6559239 VIRIN: 210224-F-HP405-1121 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 13.09 MB Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th ATKS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.