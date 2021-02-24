Lt. Col. Christopher, outgoing 17th Attack Squadron commander, relinquishes his command with a salute to Col. Christopher, 732nd Operations Group commander, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 24, 2021. A change of command ceremony is held to represent a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6559239
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-HP405-1121
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|13.09 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th ATKS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
