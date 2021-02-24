Lt. Col. David, 17th Attack Squadron commander, takes command with a salute to Col. Christopher, 732nd Operations Group commander, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 24, 2021. David assumed command from Lt. Col. Christopher, outgoing 17th ATKS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6559238
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-HP405-1125
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|13.12 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th ATKS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
