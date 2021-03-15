USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts a Ballistic Missile Defense Scenario

EAST CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Javontae Kelley, from Oklahoma City, stands watch as tactical information coordinator during a ballistic missile defense scenario aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

