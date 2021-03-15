EAST CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Operation Specialist 2nd Class Javontae Kelley, from Oklahoma City, stands watch as tactical information coordinator during a ballistic missile defense scenario aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 19:14
|Photo ID:
|6559235
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-AJ005-2003
|Resolution:
|5558x4353
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts a Ballistic Missile Defense Scenario [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
