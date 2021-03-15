EAST CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Mattew Stevens, from Oklahoma City, participates in anti-terrorism training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 19:14 Photo ID: 6559236 VIRIN: 210315-N-AJ005-1017 Resolution: 4833x4245 Size: 1.54 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Anti-Terrorism Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.