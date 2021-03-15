National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC

Nutrition and Diet Therapy program students Staff Sgt. Mathew Kensecki, left, and Airman 1st Class Marissa Stove, right, practice cooking during an Air Force food production course conducted in the kitchen training laboratory. Located at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the program prepares students to function as entry-level dietetic technicians in medical treatment facilities and deployed settings.

