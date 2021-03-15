Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC [Image 2 of 3]

    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Lisa Braun 

    Medical Education & Training Campus

    Nutrition and Diet Therapy program students Staff Sgt. Mathew Kensecki, left, and Airman 1st Class Marissa Stove, right, practice cooking during an Air Force food production course conducted in the kitchen training laboratory. Located at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the program prepares students to function as entry-level dietetic technicians in medical treatment facilities and deployed settings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 17:27
    Photo ID: 6559028
    VIRIN: 210315-D-SC228-003
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Braun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC
    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC
    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    59th MDW
    MHS
    JBSA
    DHA
    MEDCoE
    32d MED BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT