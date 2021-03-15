National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC

Master Sgt. Jorge Nikolas, an Air Force student in the Nutrition and Diet Therapy program at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, prepares a tray of steaks in the kitchen training laboratory. Air Force students must complete a food production course in order to learn the basics of food preparation. Nikolas said that nutrition and diet therapy is his dream career. The program prepares students to function as entry-level dietetic technicians in medical treatment facilities and deployed settings.

