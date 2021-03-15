Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC [Image 1 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Lisa Braun 

    Medical Education & Training Campus

    Master Sgt. Jorge Nikolas, an Air Force student in the Nutrition and Diet Therapy program at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, prepares a tray of steaks in the kitchen training laboratory. Air Force students must complete a food production course in order to learn the basics of food preparation. Nikolas said that nutrition and diet therapy is his dream career. The program prepares students to function as entry-level dietetic technicians in medical treatment facilities and deployed settings.

