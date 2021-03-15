Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC [Image 3 of 3]

    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Lisa Braun 

    Medical Education & Training Campus

    Army Pvt. Tobin Roche, left, conducts a simulated nutrition screening during a practical exercise in the Nutrition and Diet Therapy program at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. In this portion of the training Roche is learning to conduct nutritional screenings, assessments, and document finding for a simulated patient. Maj. Stephanie Gasper, program director, acts as the patient in this scenario. The METC Nutrition and Diet Therapy program prepares students to function as entry-level dietetic technicians in medical treatment facilities and deployed settings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 17:27
    Photo ID: 6559030
    VIRIN: 210315-D-SC228-004
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Braun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC
    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC
    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Nutrition Month: Nutrition Therapists Train at METC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    59th MDW
    MHS
    JBSA
    DHA
    MEDCoE
    32d MED BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT