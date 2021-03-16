Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor

Approximately 65 Soldiers from Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor will depart St. Cloud Mar. 16, 2021. This unit is part of the 1,100 Soldiers from Task Force 1-194 who are deploying to the Middle East for a nine-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 15:58
|Photo ID:
|6558856
|VIRIN:
|210316-Z-KL308-8824
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
