Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor [Image 3 of 9]

    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Approximately 65 Soldiers from Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor will depart St. Cloud Mar. 16, 2021. This unit is part of the 1,100 Soldiers from Task Force 1-194 who are deploying to the Middle East for a nine-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 15:57
    Photo ID: 6558853
    VIRIN: 210316-Z-KL308-8745
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor [Image 9 of 9], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor
    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor
    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor
    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor
    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor
    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor
    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor
    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor
    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    TF1-194AR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT