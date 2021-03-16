(St. Cloud, Minnesota) -- Approximately 65 Soldiers from Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor will depart St. Cloud March 16, 2021. This unit is part of the 1,100 Soldiers from Task Force 1-194 who are deploying to the Middle East for a nine-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
"We are thankful for the support of our community as we depart," said Capt. Adam Gades, commander of Company B.
Warrior to Citizen Central Minnesota, the area's Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, plan to make today special by lining the
Soldier's path out of town with volunteer supporters for their 12:30
departure.
For information about the Minnesota National Guard deployment, contact
mn.ng.web@mail.mil or 651-282-4410. Photos will be available later today upon
request.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 15:58
|Story ID:
|391531
|Location:
|SAINT CLOUD, MN, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor, by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
