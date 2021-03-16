Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor

Photo By Anthony Housey | Approximately 65 Soldiers from Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Housey | Approximately 65 Soldiers from Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor will depart St. Cloud Mar. 16, 2021. This unit is part of the 1,100 Soldiers from Task Force 1-194 who are deploying to the Middle East for a nine-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield. see less | View Image Page

(St. Cloud, Minnesota) -- Approximately 65 Soldiers from Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor will depart St. Cloud March 16, 2021. This unit is part of the 1,100 Soldiers from Task Force 1-194 who are deploying to the Middle East for a nine-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



"We are thankful for the support of our community as we depart," said Capt. Adam Gades, commander of Company B.



Warrior to Citizen Central Minnesota, the area's Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, plan to make today special by lining the

Soldier's path out of town with volunteer supporters for their 12:30

departure.



For information about the Minnesota National Guard deployment, contact

mn.ng.web@mail.mil or 651-282-4410. Photos will be available later today upon

request.