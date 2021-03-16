Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Departure of Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor

    SAINT CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Story by Anthony Housey 

    Minnesota National Guard

    (St. Cloud, Minnesota) -- Approximately 65 Soldiers from Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor will depart St. Cloud March 16, 2021. This unit is part of the 1,100 Soldiers from Task Force 1-194 who are deploying to the Middle East for a nine-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    "We are thankful for the support of our community as we depart," said Capt. Adam Gades, commander of Company B.

    Warrior to Citizen Central Minnesota, the area's Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, plan to make today special by lining the
    Soldier's path out of town with volunteer supporters for their 12:30
    departure.

    For information about the Minnesota National Guard deployment, contact
    mn.ng.web@mail.mil or 651-282-4410. Photos will be available later today upon
    request.

