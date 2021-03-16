Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MARSOC HQ [Image 3 of 3]

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MARSOC HQ

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Maj. Gen. James F. Glynn, Commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, greets Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Mar. 16, 2021. Berger visited MARSOC to discuss the future impact of special operations capabilities specialists and the advanced skillset they bring back to the Fleet Marine Force after their service with MARSOC. (Photo by Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 16:02
    Photo ID: 6558847
    VIRIN: 210316-M-DP209-127
    Resolution: 4443x2962
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MARSOC HQ [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Jesula Jeanlouis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    Raiders
    Special Operations
    Marine Raiders
    USMC News
    MCIEASTCMCVisit0321

