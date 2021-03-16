Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MARSOC HQ

Maj. Gen. James F. Glynn, Commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, greets Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Mar. 16, 2021. Berger visited MARSOC to discuss the future impact of special operations capabilities specialists and the advanced skillset they bring back to the Fleet Marine Force after their service with MARSOC. (Photo by Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6558845
|VIRIN:
|210316-M-DP209-095
|Resolution:
|2634x1756
|Size:
|616.25 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
