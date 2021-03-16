Maj. Gen. James F. Glynn, Commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, greets Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Mar. 16, 2021. Berger visited MARSOC to discuss the future impact of special operations capabilities specialists and the advanced skillset they bring back to the Fleet Marine Force after their service with MARSOC. (Photo by Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)

Date Taken: 03.16.2021
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MARSOC HQ [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Jesula Jeanlouis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.