Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming [Image 8 of 12]

    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Natalia Gutierrez dribbles the ball past Mountain West rival University of Wyoming during a home game at the Academy’s practice field in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 11, 2021. Air Force knocked off Wyoming with a 2-1 double overtime golden goal. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6558664
    VIRIN: 210311-F-NH566-1032
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming [Image 12 of 12], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming
    USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT