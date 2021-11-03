USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Faith Lee heads the ball against Mountain West rival University of Wyoming during a home game at the Academy’s practice field in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 11, 2021. Air Force knocked off Wyoming with a 2-1 double overtime golden goal. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
