USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Tatiana Limon (center) and Emma Nelson (right) celebrate the game-winning goal against Mountain West rival University of Wyoming during a home game at the Academy’s practice field in Colorado Springs, Colo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Limon’s double overtime golden goal at the 103rd minute defeated Wyoming 2-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
