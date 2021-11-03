U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Tatiana Limon (center) and Emma Nelson (right) celebrate the game-winning goal against Mountain West rival University of Wyoming during a home game at the Academy’s practice field in Colorado Springs, Colo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Limon’s double overtime golden goal at the 103rd minute defeated Wyoming 2-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 14:18 Photo ID: 6558663 VIRIN: 210311-F-NH566-1016 Resolution: 3600x2396 Size: 3.62 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Women's Soccer Vs Wyoming [Image 12 of 12], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.