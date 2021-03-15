A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Charlie Company, 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “Phantoms,” flies over Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, during training, March 15, 2021. The Phantoms provide Incirlik AB with rotary wing capability giving the 39th ABW the ability to react quickly in the area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 04:46 Photo ID: 6557655 VIRIN: 210315-F-BQ566-1012 Resolution: 4716x2940 Size: 5.88 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Phantoms conduct night training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.