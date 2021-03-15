Phantoms conduct night training

A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “Phantoms” performs flight checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before takeoff, March 15, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Phantoms provide Incirlik AB with rotary wing capability giving the 39th ABW the ability to react quickly in the area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

