    Phantoms conduct night training [Image 1 of 6]

    Phantoms conduct night training

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “Phantoms” performs flight checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before takeoff, March 15, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Phantoms provide Incirlik AB with rotary wing capability giving the 39th ABW the ability to react quickly in the area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 04:46
    VIRIN: 210315-F-BQ566-1010
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phantoms conduct night training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Airman Magazine
    5th Battalion
    U.S. Army

