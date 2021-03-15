U.S. Army CW2 Justin Whittington, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, looks through his night vision goggles during a training flight, March 15, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Phantoms provide Incirlik AB with rotary wing capability giving the 39th ABW the ability to react quickly in the area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 04:46 Photo ID: 6557654 VIRIN: 210315-F-BQ566-1003 Resolution: 5577x3940 Size: 10.98 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Phantoms conduct night training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.