U.S. Army CW2 Justin Whittington, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, looks through his night vision goggles during a training flight, March 15, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Phantoms provide Incirlik AB with rotary wing capability giving the 39th ABW the ability to react quickly in the area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 04:46
|Photo ID:
|6557654
|VIRIN:
|210315-F-BQ566-1003
|Resolution:
|5577x3940
|Size:
|10.98 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Phantoms conduct night training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT