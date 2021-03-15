1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit

The family of Ed Ray, a Gold Star Family Member, looks at the list of Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment who have been Killed in Action during the Global War on Terrorism at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Mar. 15, 2021 during their visit on 1st Lt. Clovis T. Ray's death anniversary. Ed Ray is the twin brother of 1st Lt. Clovis T. Ray, a rifle platoon leader assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment when he died of wounds suffered during an enemy attack using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while on patrol in the Pech River in the Kunar Province, Afghanistan on Mar. 15, 2012. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

