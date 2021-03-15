1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit

A son of Ed Ray, a Gold Star Family Member, runs around the track at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Mar. 15, 2021 as part of the 1st Lt. Clovis T. Ray Memorial Workout of the Day. Ed Ray is the twin brother of 1st Lt. Clovis T. Ray, a rifle platoon leader assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment when he died of wounds suffered during an enemy attack using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while on patrol in the Pech River in the Kunar Province, Afghanistan on Mar. 15, 2012. The memorial WOD consists of a ten-mile run and 150 burpee pull-ups, executed as either an individual, buddy team, or fire team. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

