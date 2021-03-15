Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit [Image 7 of 16]

    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    1st Sgt. Moises Rojaspena from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Divison conducts burpee pull-ups on Mar. 15, 2021 as part of the 1st Lt. Clovis T. Ray Memorial Workout of the Day. 1st Lt. Clovis T. Ray, a rifle platoon leader assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment when he died of wounds suffered during an enemy attack using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while on patrol in the Pech River in the Kunar Province, Afghanistan on Mar. 15, 2012. The memorial WOD consists of a ten-mile run and 150 burpee pull-ups, executed as either an individual, buddy team, or fire team. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 03:03
    Photo ID: 6557628
    VIRIN: 210315-A-PD523-0038
    Resolution: 5599x3733
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit [Image 16 of 16], by 1LT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit
    1st Lt. Clovis T Ray Memorial WOD: Gold Star Family Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bronco Brigade
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Gold Star Family
    Angelo Mejia
    Memorial WOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT