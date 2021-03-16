Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase [Image 12 of 12]

    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase

    QATAR

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. (pilot) Meshaal Al-Nasr, Qatari Emiri Air Force Airlift Group Commander and Brig. Gen. Dan Tulley, commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, converse together after a Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase, Mar. 9, 2021. The event was an opportunity for members of the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to showcase how the negatively pressurized conex enables caregivers to transport and treat infectious patients in a safe and self-contained environment. Qatari Emiri Air Force and U.S. Air Forces Central Command are committed to lasting regional stability and peace through shared training, interoperability exercises and relationship-building events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 01:45
    Photo ID: 6557589
    VIRIN: 210309-Z-OK775-2012
    Resolution: 7000x4667
    Size: 20.2 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase
    Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    AUAB
    Qatari Emiri Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT