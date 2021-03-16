Brig. Gen. (pilot) Meshaal Al-Nasr, Qatari Emiri Air Force Airlift Group Commander and Brig. Gen. Dan Tulley, commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, converse together after a Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase, Mar. 9, 2021. The event was an opportunity for members of the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to showcase how the negatively pressurized conex enables caregivers to transport and treat infectious patients in a safe and self-contained environment. Qatari Emiri Air Force and U.S. Air Forces Central Command are committed to lasting regional stability and peace through shared training, interoperability exercises and relationship-building events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

