Members of the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron don personal protective equipment in preparation for a Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase, Mar. 9, 2021. The event was an opportunity to showcase how the negatively pressurized conex enables caregivers to transport and treat infectious patients in a safe and self-contained environment. The NPC was developed in response to COVID-19 patient transport requirements. The negative pressure inside allows for air to leak into the NPC, rather than out, risking contamination of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

