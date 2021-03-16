Members of the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron discuss the negatively pressurized conex with members of the Qatari Emiri Air Force during a Qatar-U.S. Air Force Friendship Event at Al Udeid Airbase, Mar. 9, 2021. The NPC enables caregivers to transport and treat infectious patients in a safe and self-contained environment. Qatari Emiri Air Force and U.S. Air Forces Central Command are committed to lasting regional stability and peace through shared training, interoperability exercises and relationship-building events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

