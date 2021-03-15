Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C. [Image 20 of 20]

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.

    GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 107th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, load luggage on to a bus at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 15, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 20:37
    Photo ID: 6557314
    VIRIN: 210315-Z-ME297-2020
    Resolution: 4485x3204
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: GREEN BAY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C. [Image 20 of 20], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT