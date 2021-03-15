Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C.

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 107th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, arrive at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 15, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

Date Taken: 03.15.2021
Location: GREEN BAY, WI, US