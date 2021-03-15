U.S. Army Capt. Cody Cass with the 107th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, waits for the arrival of a bus at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 15, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 20:36 Photo ID: 6557304 VIRIN: 210315-Z-ME297-2010 Resolution: 4110x3288 Size: 2.56 MB Location: GREEN BAY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from D.C. [Image 20 of 20], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.