210314-N-PC065-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) Lt. Kurt Hofius, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) plays the piano during a religious service, March 14, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6557165
|VIRIN:
|210314-N-PC065-1025
|Resolution:
|5930x3953
|Size:
|444.51 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors take part in religious services [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
