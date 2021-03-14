Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210314-N-PC065-1013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Jones, from La Grande, Oregon, leads a portion of religious services aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 14, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6557164
    VIRIN: 210314-N-PC065-1013
    Resolution: 5656x3771
    Size: 452.06 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: LA GRANDE, OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors take part in religious services [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Religious
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

