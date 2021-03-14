210314-N-PC065-1013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Jones, from La Grande, Oregon, leads a portion of religious services aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 14, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6557164
|VIRIN:
|210314-N-PC065-1013
|Resolution:
|5656x3771
|Size:
|452.06 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|LA GRANDE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors take part in religious services [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
