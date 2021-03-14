210314-N-PC065-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) practice their religious faith while underway, March 14, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6557163
|VIRIN:
|210314-N-PC065-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|529.72 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors take part in religious services [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
