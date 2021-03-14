Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors take part in religious services [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors take part in religious services

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210314-N-PC065-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) practice their religious faith while underway, March 14, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 18:59
    VIRIN: 210314-N-PC065-1002
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors take part in religious services [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Religious
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

