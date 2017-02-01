The ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2017 logo names what was then called "Space & Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific" (now Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific) as event host at the top of the circular logo; the graphic depicts a constellation-style drawing of a whale; below the whale, the text reads "Naval Applications of Machine Learning 2017." NAML is organized and hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientists and engineers. The objective of the multi-day event is to build collaboration between different parts of the information warfare community, to increase awareness of various technologies, and close the gap between challenges and solutions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 19:00 Photo ID: 6557157 VIRIN: 170102-N-N1809-001 Resolution: 1196x1196 Size: 348.16 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2017 logo [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.