Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2017 logo [Image 3 of 3]

    ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2017 logo

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    The ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2017 logo names what was then called "Space & Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific" (now Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific) as event host at the top of the circular logo; the graphic depicts a constellation-style drawing of a whale; below the whale, the text reads "Naval Applications of Machine Learning 2017." NAML is organized and hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientists and engineers. The objective of the multi-day event is to build collaboration between different parts of the information warfare community, to increase awareness of various technologies, and close the gap between challenges and solutions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 19:00
    Photo ID: 6557157
    VIRIN: 170102-N-N1809-001
    Resolution: 1196x1196
    Size: 348.16 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2017 logo [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2019 logo
    ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2018 logo
    ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2017 logo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NIWC Pacific
    NAML
    NAML logo
    Naval Applications of Machine Learning
    NAML 2017
    NAML 2017 logo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT