The ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2018 logo incorporates the text "​Naval Applications of Machine Learning," "February 2018" and "San Diego, CA" on the outer rim of an illustration of a porthole, which shows a graphic depiction of a tentacle below text that says "NAML 2018." NAML is organized and hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientists and engineers. The objective of the multi-day event is to build collaboration between different parts of the information warfare community, to increase awareness of various technologies, and close the gap between challenges and solutions.

