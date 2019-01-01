The ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2019 logo incorporates the text "​Naval Applications of Machine Learning," and "San Diego, California" on the outer rim of a depiction of two seahorses touching noses above text that says "NAML 2019." NAML is organized and hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientists and engineers. The objective of the multi-day event is to build collaboration between different parts of the information warfare community, to increase awareness of various technologies, and close the gap between challenges and solutions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2019 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 19:01 Photo ID: 6557155 VIRIN: 190101-N-N1809-001 Resolution: 1181x1181 Size: 313.23 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2019 logo [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.