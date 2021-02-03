Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training [Image 1 of 10]

    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Prescribed burn course instructor, Mr. John Weir of the Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management at Oklahoma State University briefs students before engaging in a prescribed burn. The Fort Gibson Project office hosted a training class March 1-5, in partial fulfillment of the requirements for conducting prescribed fire on government lands. Fifteen USACE park rangers and maintenance staff from seven USACE Civil works Projects attended the training. As part of the training the class conducted eight prescribed burns over three days, burning a total of 1,485 acres of USACE and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation managed lands. The five-day training session included instruction in safety, fire, laws, smoke management, field preparation, planning, fire effects, fire behavior, ignition devices, ignition techniques, execution of fire plans, fire weather, fire and wildland/interface, fire ecology and effects on wildlife, as well as a final written test. (U.S. Army photo by Preston L. Chasteen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6555899
    VIRIN: 210302-A-IF821-004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training [Image 10 of 10], by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training
    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training
    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training
    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training
    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training
    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training
    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training
    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training
    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training
    Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District trains personnel on prescribed burn

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    Engineer
    Corps of Engineers
    Tulsa District
    Prescribed Burn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT