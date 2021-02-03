Natural Resource Specialist Danny Spradlin from the Eufaula Lake Office uses a drip torch during prescribed fire training. The Fort Gibson Project office hosted a training class March 1-5, in partial fulfillment of the requirements for conducting prescribed fire on government lands. Fifteen USACE park rangers and maintenance staff from seven USACE Civil works Projects attended the training. As part of the training the class conducted eight prescribed burns over three days, burning a total of 1,485 acres of USACE and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation managed lands. The five-day training session included instruction in safety, fire, laws, smoke management, field preparation, planning, fire effects, fire behavior, ignition devices, ignition techniques, execution of fire plans, fire weather, fire and wildland/interface, fire ecology and effects on wildlife, as well as a final written test. (U.S. Army photo by Preston L. Chasteen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 11:28 Photo ID: 6555900 VIRIN: 210302-A-IF821-007 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.6 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District conducts prescribed fire training [Image 10 of 10], by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.