1st CAB Aviators make history

The first female aviators in history to fly U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Calais, France to Illeshiem, Germany on Mar. 15, 2021



(Left to Right)



Capt. Lauren DuVall

1st. Lt. April Mattos

CW3 Alisha Burris

Date Taken: 03.15.2021