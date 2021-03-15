1st CAB Aviators make history

The first female aviators in history to fly U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Calais, France to Illeshiem, Germany on Mar. 15, 2021
(Left to Right)
Capt. Lauren DuVall
1st. Lt. April Mattos
CW3 Alisha Burris
03.15.2021
|03.15.2021 11:33
|6555898
|210315-A-OS832-446
|1242x813
|308.07 KB
CALAIS, FR
|3
|0
