    1st CAB Aviators make history [Image 2 of 2]

    CALAIS, FRANCE

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The first female aviators in history to fly U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Calais, France to Illeshiem, Germany on Mar. 15, 2021

    Capt. Lauren DuVall
    1st. Lt. April Mattos
    CW3 Alisha Burris

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 11:33
    VIRIN: 210315-A-OS832-446
    Location: CALAIS, FR 
    This work, 1st CAB Aviators make history [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NATO #strongertogether #aviation #WomensHistoryMonth #NATO

