The first female aviators in history to fly U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Calais, France to Illeshiem, Germany on Mar. 15 2021.
(From left to right)
1st. Lt. April Mattos
CW3 Alisha Burris
Capt. Lauren DuVall
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 11:33
|Photo ID:
|6555897
|VIRIN:
|210315-A-OS832-247
|Resolution:
|1242x834
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|CALAIS, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st CAB Aviators make History [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT