INDIAN OCEAN (March 13, 2021) – An E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 13, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

