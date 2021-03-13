INDIAN OCEAN (March 13, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sara Russell, from Aurora, Colo., assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, tests a patient’s vision using an Optec 2300 Armed Forces Vision Screener aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 13, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

