    Festival of Flight [Image 5 of 7]

    Festival of Flight

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kirk Worley 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    210313-N-QJ684-0331 El Centro, Calif. (March 13, 2021) One F/A-18 Super Hornet from the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, breaks from formation during an aerobatic presentation at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kirk Worley/Released)

    This work, Festival of Flight [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Kirk Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

