Festival of Flight

210313-N-QJ684-0331 El Centro, Calif. (March 13, 2021) One F/A-18 Super Hornet from the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, breaks from formation during an aerobatic presentation at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kirk Worley/Released)

