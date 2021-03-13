210313-N-QJ684-0102, El Centro, Calif, (March 13, 2021). The communication truck for the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels sits on the flight line at Navy Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, Calif, March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kirk Worley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 00:12 Photo ID: 6555452 VIRIN: 210313-N-QJ684-0102 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.82 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Festival of Flight [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Kirk Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.