Blue Angeles perform at the Festival of Flight

210313-N-QJ684-0338 El Centro, Calif. (March 13, 2021) F/A-18 Super Hornets from the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, break from formation during an aerobatic presentation at the Festival of Flight, at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kirk Worley/Released)

