Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Zero hour [Image 3 of 3]

    Zero hour

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Fox, an engineer with the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans, zeros his weapon before rifle qualification Jan. 23, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala., as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition. Fox was the runner up for top enlisted Soldier in the contest. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 22:48
    Photo ID: 6555438
    VIRIN: 210123-A-VX503-0073
    Resolution: 2596x3904
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Hometown: WELLMAN, IA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zero hour [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fast Treatment
    Nine line examination
    Zero hour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    642 RSG
    441st Transportation Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT