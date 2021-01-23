U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Fox, an engineer with the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans, zeros his weapon before rifle qualification Jan. 23, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala., as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition. Fox was the runner up for top enlisted Soldier in the contest. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

