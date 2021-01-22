U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Manuel F. Valencia, a platoon sergeant with the 287th Transportation Company based in Anniston, Ala., is tested on his ability to call for a medical evacuation during the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Jan. 22, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. Other challenges during the four-day event included a seven-mile ruck march, rifle marksmanship, land navigation and an examination board by a group of sergeants major. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 22:47
|Photo ID:
|6555437
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-VX503-0643
|Resolution:
|2506x3773
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
|Hometown:
|WEAVER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nine line examination [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
