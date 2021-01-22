Nine line examination

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Manuel F. Valencia, a platoon sergeant with the 287th Transportation Company based in Anniston, Ala., is tested on his ability to call for a medical evacuation during the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Jan. 22, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. Other challenges during the four-day event included a seven-mile ruck march, rifle marksmanship, land navigation and an examination board by a group of sergeants major. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

