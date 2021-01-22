Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nine line examination [Image 2 of 3]

    Nine line examination

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Manuel F. Valencia, a platoon sergeant with the 287th Transportation Company based in Anniston, Ala., is tested on his ability to call for a medical evacuation during the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Jan. 22, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. Other challenges during the four-day event included a seven-mile ruck march, rifle marksmanship, land navigation and an examination board by a group of sergeants major. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    287th Transportation Company
    642 RSG

