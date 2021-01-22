Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fast Treatment [Image 1 of 3]

    Fast Treatment

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Omid A. Skinner, a motor transportation operator with the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans, is tested on his first aid skills during the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Jan. 22, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. Skinner earned top enlisted Soldier in the contest and became eligible to compete in the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior event in March. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 22:47
    Photo ID: 6555436
    VIRIN: 210122-A-VX503-0630
    Resolution: 2375x3576
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: LLANDRINDOD WELLS, POW, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fast Treatment [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    642 RSG
    441st Transportation Company

