Fast Treatment

U.S. Army Spc. Omid A. Skinner, a motor transportation operator with the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans, is tested on his first aid skills during the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Jan. 22, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. Skinner earned top enlisted Soldier in the contest and became eligible to compete in the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior event in March. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

