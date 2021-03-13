104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed

Tech. Sgt. Jeffery King, 104th Maintenance Group quality assurance specialist, receives the Army Commendation Medal for his commendable achievement while assigned as a team leader during a deployment to Washington D.C., March 14, 2021, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

