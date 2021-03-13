Master Sgt. Erin Barr, 104th Logistics Readiness Squadron unit deployment manager, receives the Army Commendation Medal for her commendable achievement while assigned as a squadron leader during a deployment to Washington D.C., March 14, 2021, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 15:21
|Photo ID:
|6555228
|VIRIN:
|210313-Z-IE380-1055
|Resolution:
|2421x3389
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT